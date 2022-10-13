Kim Kardashian revealed the "creepy" sex she had with her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson - in a conversation with her grandmother.

In a new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the reality TV star and SKIMS founder told her grandmother Mary Jo Shannon about the elicit encounter.

"You know what's so crazy?" she said to Shannon.

Kardashian then explained that she and the former Saturday Night Live comedian were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, sitting in front of a fireplace and talking for an hour, prompting a memory.

"I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you," Kardashian continued.

She added: "I know that's really creepy."

Well, it seemed as if grandma "MJ" wasn't taken aback by the comment, quipping, "Not in the lobby?"

"Not in the lobby!" Kardashian shot back.

"But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex."

MJ replied: "I know, but I was younger once."

Kardashian and Davidson called it quits in August after nine months of dating.

However, the reality show's cameras were filming during their relationship.

Kardashian had previously shared that she was reeled in by the comedian's "BDE," "the cutest little things" he did to bring her happiness, such as getting ice cream at Thrifty.

But all of that was apparently not enough.

A source told E! That they split up due to "long distance" and "demanding schedules."

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," the source told the outlet.

