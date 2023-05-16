Kim Kardashian’s son has fans in tears after admitting she’s ‘nothing to him’

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint left people baffled after saying she is “nothing” to him in Mother’s Day video.

On Sunday 14 May, many countries around the world, including the United States celebrated Mother’s Day, appreciating the women who play important roles in people’s lives.

To mark the day, Kardashian shared on her Instagram story a video recorded by her 7-year-old son Saint, whom she shares with rapper Kanye West.

In the clip, Saint revealed that he sometimes tells his mother she is “nothing” to him, before going on to explain how much he really loves her.

Saint said: “Mom, I’m really grateful for you. I know I’m rude to you a lot – I say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything.

“You’re my favourite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother, Psalm. I love you. Never forget that.”

Fans of the reality star instantly reacted to the backhanded compliment and rude remark from her son.

Someone tweeted: “That Mother’s Day video of Saint telling Kim he know he rude to her a lot and says she’s nothing to him .. I-😭 what little boy.”

Another commented: “Saint West ate Kim up w the ‘even when I say you’re nothing to me’ he his daddy son irl.”

“Naw Saint West is a menace. He told his mom she’s nothing to him and he’s only 7 years old omg if my kid said that to me I’d die inside. Poor Kim K,” another sympathised.

It wasn’t just Saint who lowkey disrespected his mother on her special day. Fans also noticed that Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter Chicago said that her mother “doesn’t cook” and “has a chef” when asked what the best thing her mum cooks is on a school activity sheet.

