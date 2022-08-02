In a recent interview, Elon Musk's father, Errol, highlighted that his family are much more than Tesla and SpaceX.

Speaking with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, Errol, 76, said he wasn't proud of Elon's accomplishments because the family "have been doing a lot of things for a long time."



He added: "It’s not as if we suddenly started doing something."

Errol turned his attention to his "pride and joy": Elon's younger brother, Kimbal Musk.

Errol said he worried about Elon, who is currently single, as he may never find a woman who will give up her career – unlike Kimbal's wife Cristiana Wyly, who is said to be well-educated with a Master's degree.

"She's with him all the time, and that's very, very nice," he said of the couple. "Elon doesn't [have that], and I worry about him."

So, who is the younger Musk?

Who is Kimbal Musk?



Kimbal Musk, 49, is a chef, restaurateur, philanthropist, and food entrepreneur named a Global Social Entrepreneur by the World Economic Forum. Kimbal is also on the board for Tesla and SpaceX.

And of course, he is the brother of Elon Musk.

Kimbal's personal mission is to "empower and invest in the next generation of passionate food entrepreneurs to innovate and grow nutritious, real food."

He is the Co-Founder and CEO of The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Big Green, and the Executive Chairman of Square Roots.

The Kitchen Restaurant Group is a collection of restaurants "focused on warm, genuine hospitality serving the highest quality, thoughtfully sourced food that's complex yet simple, bold yet comforting, seasonal and local whenever possible."

Big Green is a national nonprofit organisation dedicated to creating healthy places where kids can learn and grow. The organisation invests in communities to raise healthy families and children through outdoor learning environments, gardens, and programming.

His urban farm company, Square Roots, grows fresh local greens in climate-controlled shipping containers with the mission to bring real food to people in cities around the world by empowering next-gen farmers.





What is Kimbal's net worth?

According to Forbes, the entrepreneur is worth a staggering $700 million (£574 million).

His older brother was crowned the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $273.6 billion (approximately £214.71 billion).





Do they have any other siblings?

Kimbal and Elon also have a sister, Tosca Musk, 48.

Tosca is a filmmaker and producer known for Driven (2018), The Matchmaker's Playbook (2018) and Hollywood Dirt (2017).

She described Kimbal as "human-forward," intending to "solve the obesity crisis in America," before opening up about the negativity surrounding Elon making her children feel uneasy.

"I don't like that my kids watch YouTube, and there are jokes about my brother; it makes them feel a little uncomfortable," she told the Sunday Times. "And they don't understand why people would say [negative] things about him."

