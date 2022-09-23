Kris Jenner has revealed she "forgot" that she owned a condo in Beverly Hills - in one of her least relatable moments yet.

The 66-year-old matriarch and businesswoman gave a glimpse inside the property with daughter Khloe Kardashian and as Jenner admitted she hadn't visited the place since Christmas, calling it "Santa Workshop" as she usually uses the condo to wrap her festive gifts for the family.

"Here's the thing. I have a condo and my mom has one, and my cousin has one, and we all live nearby," Jenner explained in The Kardashiansseason two premiere episode on Thursday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I kinda forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn't it?"

Jenner and Kardashian opened up the fridge to discover it was full with bottles of champagne and water, while the freezer was also just as jam packed with plastic bags labeled "do not eat," with frozen foods.

"I've never seen so much champagne, why is this all here?" Kardashian asked her mother.



"In case of an emergency," Jenner replied.

The two cleaned out the fridge freezer as Jenner joked about chucking the rubbish bag from a height and and picking it up at the bottom, though in the end she handed it to someone off-camera who was outside the front door to take down.

Kardashian jokingly quipped that she one day hopes to be so rich like her mum that she forgot about owning a property.

"I can't wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere," she said. "Just like, 'Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills? I forgot about that.'"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.