'Krissed': A Kris Jenner meme is taking over TikTok

A new meme involving Kris Jenner is going viral - and it's about to ruin any potential celebrity gossip you find out.

Getting 'Krissed' is the latest TikTok trend, and involves fake rumours flashing up on screen, before the 'momager' pops up dancing to Lady Marmalade. Yep, it's as wild as it sounds.

The original video is from 2012, when a then-teenage Kendall and Kylie would upload hilarious Kardashian family music videos to YouTube.

Fake scandals fooling everyone so far include a Kendall Jenner 'pregnancy' and Addison Rae being Scott Disick's latest girlfriend.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

