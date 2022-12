Prince Harry revealed that Meghan 'never asked to leave' the royal family - despite British newspapers claiming that 'Megxit' was her doing.

"How predictable that the woman is to be blamed for the decision of a couple," he says in the latest installment of their Netflix documentary, describing it as "misogyny at its best".

"In fact, it was my decision, she never asked to leave...I was the one that had to see it for myself."

