Kylie Jenner has gone viral as the internet couldn't help but notice the awkward red-carpet interaction between her and ex-Selling Sunset cast member Christine Quinn.

The make-up mogul was at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City earlier this month with an A-list guest list that included the likes of Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, as well as members of Jenner's family such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner often features on her family's Hulu show The Kardashianswhile Quinn previously starred on the popular real estate Netflix series but left the Oppenheim Group earlier this year to pursue other projects.

Despite both being from the world of reality TV, it seems Jenner appeared confused when Quinn went in for a hug when they passed each other on the carpet.

"Good to see you," Jenner said, the go-to greeting it seems when you don't know the person's name.

As Jenner went to walk away, Quinn continued the conversation as she replied: "You look absolutely stunning. What are you wearing?"

"Vintage Mugler," Kylie added before she began to slowly walk away - but not before Quinn exclaims: "You look amazing! Have fun, doll."





The clip from the CFDA channel on YouTube has since been reshared on TikTok by @jennerkyliehere, where it has received over 1.8m views.



"Kylie's look at the end says it all," the TikTok wrote in the on-screen text along with an eye and laughing emoji.

As a result, the TikTok has prompted a lot of comments from people who were amused by the interaction.

One person wrote: "She [Jenner] has no idea who she [Quinn] is."

"Kylie didn’t know who she was lowkey," another person said.

Someone else added: "Christine just be acting like she knows people."

While others commented that it wasn't anything to do with Quinn.

One person said: "She just is awkward in public lol."

"I’m so awkward meeting people, I totally relate," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "She just looks anxious when has Kylie ever been shady to people."

