Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani explains her 'fake' British accent

Selling Sunset newcomer Chelsea Lazkani has addressed her British accent that has been dubbed 'fake' by the show's viewers.

’If you think you’re irritated with my accent, Imagine me? I almost fainted listening to myself back," she joked on Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, she clarified why it might sound confusing, adding: “I know, it’s all over the place. But listen, there’s an explanation. I have lived in four countries in my short 29 years of life.”

“I’ve lived in London, I’ve lived in Switzerland, in New Jersey and now in Los Angeles."

