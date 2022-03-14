Kourtney Kardashian admits she 'wants baby' with Travis in The Kardashians trailer

A brand new trailer for 'The Kardashians' has landed - and Kourtney has confirmed that she and partner Travis Barker are adding to their brood.

"Travis and I want to have a baby", Kourtney says as we get a close-up of their beach engagement for the first time.

We later see Travis and Kourtney at what appears to be a doctor's office, prompting hints that there could be a surprise announcement when the show airs.

The Kardashians airs on Hulu and Disney+ from 14 April.

