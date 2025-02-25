Kylie Jenner will pay for the funeral costs of friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero following his death at age 34, a number of reports suggest.

Guerrero was a celebrity hairdresser with several A-list clients , including, Katy Perry , Jennifer Lopez and Jenner, many of whom have taken to social media to share tributes. However, Guerrero, more commonly known as @jesushair, was often affiliated with Jenner, whom he has travelled the world with in recent years.

On 22 Febrary, his death was announced by his sister in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," his sister wrote. “He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston.”

TMZ has reported that Jenner will step in and pay for funeral costs and other expenses involved in putting him to rest, including transporting him back to his home town of Houston.

Guerrero and Jenner first worked together in 2019 and became close friends over the years. He appeared in several of her Instagram posts.

While Jenner has yet to comment publicly, her sister Kim Kardashian said her heart breaks for her younger sister.

She wrote: “My heart breaks for Kylie [Jenner] and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.”

