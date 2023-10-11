Kylie Jenner loses 330,000 Instagram followers after Israel post

Kylie Jenner has lost around 328,000 Instagram followers since sharing and swiftly deleting a post supporting Israel.

On Saturday (7 October), the 26-year-old reposted an upload from Instagram account @standwithus. It showed the Israel flag and the text: "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel."

The reality star almost immediately removed the Instagram Story after being accused of "performative activism".

One person wrote: "Girl, if that’s what you support. Then stand by it. Or was it just more performative activism? Don’t double back now that you’re getting backlash. Smh…"

Another harshly added: "Someone ask Kylie Jenner to point to Israel on the map".

A third person suggested that "it's actually way worse" Jenner deleted the solidarity post.

"It shows a lack of knowledge and care, she just posted it to be talked about," they wrote.

Gal Gadot, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman, Madonna, Nina Dobrev and Amy Schumer have also shown their support for Israel on social media.



Meanwhile, many more have been vocal about the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Mia Khalifa having a work contract terminated as a result.

"Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal," she wrote on X/Twitter.

She later returned to social media to clarify her comments, adding: "I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is [inciting] spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that's what the Palestinian citizens are... fighting for freedom every day."

