8 of the best quotes from Jennifer Lawrence interviewing Kylie Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence is widely known to be a super fan of the Kardashians and even joked about her "obsession" when she interviewed Kim Kardashian as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!in 2017.

The pair discussed how they first met and when Lawrence got drunk with matriarch Kris Jenner.

But now Lawrence has interviewed another member of the Kardashian clan, the youngest sister Kylie Jenner forInterview Magazine where they discuss everyone from Jenner's make-up brand, family, having kids, and plastic surgery rumours.

Here are some of the best quotes from the interview:

Kylie is not letting the haters get to her



When asked by Lawrence what or who inspires her, Jenner noted how her mother and family are sources of inspiration and when inspired she does take notes.

"I make notes if I’m getting inspiration. I’m online a lot. Also the haters fuel me," Jenner said.

To which Lawrence replied: "That’s so Kim of you," prompting Jenner to laugh in agreement.





Kylie has a nanny for her dogs

Lawrence asked Jenner aka "little mogul," the best hire she's made in her career and Jenner revealed it's to do with her dogs.

"Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs," she said, and Lawrence questioned why she had seven dogs.

Jenner replied laughing: "Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children and I had to keep the family together."





Kylie's paparazzi "horror stories" as a teen

Jenner has been in the spotlight from a young age and revealed how she has some "horror stories," from her experiences with the paparazzi.

"But with the paparazzi, it’s been really hard. I’ve had some horror stories," she said, as Lawrence asked whether she would like to share any of them

Jenner revealed: "Just, like, when I was 16 and these 50-year-old men were saying, “Hi, little slut,” and—



To which Lawrence interrupted with her reaction: "Oh my god."

"Trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car. It was actually worse when I was younger," Jenner added and says how she can't imagine not growing up in the public eye and notes it's helped as she has "nothing to refer back to."





Khloe is everyone's mother

Out of all of her sisters, Jenner says Khloe is closest to her daughter Stormi, and Lawrence had a comical response.

"Well, Khloe’s everybody’s mother. I want her to be my son’s mother," she joked.



"She’s everyone’s second mother," Jenner agreed. "She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time."





Both Jennifer and Kylie are Leos

With Lawrence born on August 15 and Jenner on August 10 - both of them share the same astrology sign.

"But you and Kendall are so different," Lawrence said. "You and me are Leos. We’re happy, excited golden retrievers. And Kendall, of course, is a Scorpio like our mother, Kris."

On plastic surgery rumours

Both Lawrence and Jenner have been subject to plastic surgery rumours over the years and discussed this as well as the power of makeup.

"...it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence explained.

The actor later added: " Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery."

Though Jenner disagreed and noted "It is amazing what makeup can do," before sharing how people compared photos of her from when she was younger.

"I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me," she said.

"I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like,“How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?” I’m like, “What are we talking about?”

Lawrence also added how she too is compared to her 19-year-old self but argues that is due to different factors that aren't surgery - “I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.”





Kylie's greyhound dogs remind her of sister Kendall

In a strange twist, Lawrence asked Jenner: "Do you think that you have greyhound dogs because they remind you of Kendall?"

As Jenner agreed it's "part of it," and how she "loves seeing little Kendalls run around."

Lawrence then revealed she used to have an Italian greyhound chihuahua called her Kendall Jenner.







Kylie on her friendship reconciliation with Jordyn Woods

On a final note, Lawrence asked Jenner about reconnecting with her former BFF Jordyn Woods, after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Jenner explained how they "stayed in touch throughout the years" and "never fully cut each other off," and naturally decided they wanted to get sushi - "we don’t want to hide anymore."

"We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be," she added.

