Kylie Jenner opens up on 'healthy distance' with Jordyn Woods after famous falling out

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her friendship with Jordyn Woods, revealing that the pair have a “healthy distance” after the famous falling out.

Jenner and Woods were the best of friends until 2019, when allegations that Woods had kissed Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, on-and-off partner, Tristan Thompson, surfaced.

Woods has been open about the “ trauma, loss and bullying ” she experienced after the public fallout with the reality star and her family .

Five years later, the pair appear friendly again, with Jenner explaining that there is now a “healthy distance” in their relationship.

In a recent episode of reality show The Kardashians, Jenner talked to her sister Khloe about bumping into Woods at Paris Fashion Week, where they exchanged pleasantries with one another.

“It was fun,” Jenner explained. “I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. I think we talk once a month.”

In 2023, they dispelled rumours of ongoing bad blood after being pictured hanging out together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Jenner continued: “I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over. When we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for a day, maybe two days, whatever, and now it’s over.

“People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

While Khloe initially held some animosity towards Woods, in 2021 she later told Jenner she held no grudge and didn’t want her to stop being friends with Woods because of the incident.

Khloe said: “I told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone.”

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking