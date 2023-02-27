Kylie Jenner loses almost a million Instagram followers in a matter of days

Selena Gomez has dethroned Kylie Jenner on Instagram, after the reality star's followers dropped hundreds of thousands in a matter of days.

According to Social Blade data, Jenner's Instagram following started its decline on Wednesday (22 February) with a notable drop off of 124,711 followers.

The next day saw a further decline of 38,578, followed by -49,631 on Friday (24 February).

At the time of writing, over 750,000 fans had pressed unfollow on the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Despite this, Jenner still boasts a staggering 380 million Instagram fans keeping up with her updates.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram followers appears to have declined Social Blade





It comes after the mum-of-two shut down speculations of being a "mean girl" towards Gomez, whose account has grown by 7.4 million followers since Wednesday (22 February).

The former Disney star has since announced a break from social media, saying she's "too old for this".

During a TikTok live stream, the actress said she'll be "taking a second from social media because this is a little silly."

"I'm 30 and too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she continued. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."









She previously opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with social media, where she said her team posted for her.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed," she told the outlet. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

She continued: "The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.

"But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.