Kylie Jenner has hit back at critics who have accused her of intentionally attempting to come across as "relatable" in her recent TikTok videos.

The 25-year-old billionaire has posted a number of videos from the front seat of her car instead of filming inside her "multi-million dollar home" to show off the latest products from her popular makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.

One of those critics is TikToker @plasticchandler who stitched Jenner's video to give his opinion that her videos are "very curated to the style of an influencer."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



"Okay I have no grounds to actually speak on this because I don't know anything but I think it's very interesting when you watch this video it's very curated to the style of an influencer not Kylie Jenner," he said.

As a result, the TikToker say her content style is reminiscent of another popular influencer Emma Chamberlain who is known for her vlogs and relatable content.

"This is something Emma Chamberlain would post. And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl. Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multimillion-dollar home?

He continued to say that "it was very deliberate" for Jenner to go to her car to film the TikToks and added that Kylie's phone drop at the beginning of the video was "cringey."

"This is like not something that Kylie Jenner does on the normal, I promise you she does not just sit in her car, I don't think she even drives them."





@plasticchandler #stitch with @Kylie Jenner

Since posting this video, @plasticchandler has received 1.3m views, 110,000 likes and thousands of comments, and managed to catch the attention of Jenner herself as she gave a response in the comment section.

"It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things," she wrote with a sideways laughing emoji.



The clip in question was from when Jenner posted from her car and displayed the new lip blushes shades from her brand where the comments section also echoed similar views to @plasticchandler.





@kyliejenner new lip blushes available now 🤍 @Kylie Cosmetics





One person wrote: "That was the most intentional drop I’ve ever seen."

"How to be relatable: step one: get in to the car step two: drop phone THAT'S IT," another person said.

Someone else added: "Apparently she’s just like us… just dropping my phone and pretending I just got my own lipstick from cvs."

"POV .....her whole team standing outside her car while she films."

People also pointed out that Jenner has also been taking part in popular TikTok trends such as "almost name" trend where she revealed the names she was almost given by her parents, as well as a dancing video with her mum Kris Jenner.

Recently, youngest Jenner has also hit back at trolls who criticized the size of her lips.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.