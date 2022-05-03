A moment between Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala is going viral on social media for being extremely awkward but relatable.

Chamberlain, 20, served as a red carpet correspondent for Vogue at the gala on Monday night where she interviewed people walking the carpet in their best "gilded glamour" outfits.

One of which was Harlow, the 24-year-old rapper from Kentucky who wore a dark brown Givenchy suit.

The two exchanged some quick banter about their experience at the Met Gala. Both Chamberlain and Harlow are relatively new to the fashion scene, although this was neither of their first Met Galas.

The one-minute-long interview ended with Chamberlain telling Harlow she would "see you in there." Which led Harlow to respond with "can't wait, love ya bye" before walking away.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 20-year-old influencer responded with a "love ya" before having a short moment of reflection where she realized the two had exchanged "love ya".

Chamberlain laughed out loud at the awkward exchange and people online found it extremely relatable.

"i can’t with her laugh at the end lmao she saw right through his little flirtatious act i love it," a YouTube commenter wrote.

"i literally cannot stop laughing someone help me i love her," a Twitter user said.

"emma chamberlain and her interview with jack harlow has me rolling on the floor cackling," Hannah wrote on Twitter.

Chamberlain's burst of laughter at the end of the "love ya" exchange hit people to the core as one of the most relatable moments. People understood the influencer's reaction to Harlow mildly flirting with her as they felt they would do the same in the situation.

"Emma's reaction at the end SHE'S SO REAL FOR THAT," a Youtube comment said.

Other stand-out moments from the Met include Amy Schumer's response to the theme, Blake Lively's dress reveal, and Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's famous 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.