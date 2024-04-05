Porn icon Lana Rhoades reveals she has 'borderline personality disorder'

Lana Rhoades has never shied away from making big statements during podcast interviews, and this time fans have been appaluding an unexpected appearance on Michael Porter Jr.'s show, where she opened up about her personality disorder diagnosis.

The former adult star, who previously made headlines by claiming porn should be completely banned, surprised plenty when she turned up on Curious Mike.

People flocked to the comments section of Porter Jr.'s post announcing the news, calling it the "most unexpected collab ever".

"Wasn't familiar wit yo game cuz," one joked, while another said: "My guy getting clips!"

It looks like Rhoades herself is a fan of Porter Jr.'s too, responding to a clip of the interview by saying: "Best interview ever."

Speaking during her appearance on the podcast, Rhoades was open about her mental health struggles.

She said: "There are a lot of things that I have come to terms with recently that I didn’t even know were wrong. I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder."









Rhoades and the NBA star also spoke about the realities for women in the adult industry, discussing how life expectancies changed for female performers.

“The average life expectancy for a woman in the sex industry is about 37 and the average life expectancy outside of the industry is about 78, I think,” Porter Jr. said.

Back in 2022, the now-former adult actor was vocal in her criticism of the porn industry. Speaking on TheSkinnyConfidential podcast, the 26-year-old said: "I don't think it's good for anybody. They should make it illegal."



Rhoades, as well as former actor Mia Khalifia, has been vocal of her criticism of the pornography industry and also admitted that she is now asexual and that she "didn't even like having sex."

