Laura Woods says she gets asked very strange questions whenever people see her feet

Laura Woods is one of the best in the game when it comes to presenting live sport, but she’s had to put up with a lot of nonsense from viewers over the years.

The 35-year-old has said she receives strange questions from time to time – and most of them relate to her feet.

Woods spoke about the fact that the most bizarre DMs she receives from fans always tend to arrive after her feet are seen on Instagram or during a live broadcast.

Appearing on Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks’ podcast Staying Relevant, Woods said: "Every time I have no shoes on in a photo, the amount of people that say I've got boat feet.

"They're a size seven which is a UK average for a woman by the way. [I get] 'How big are your f***ing boats?' And I'm like ‘they're not that big.’"

The presenter said she's always receiving messages about her feet laurawoodsy/Instagram





Woods even has her own profile on Wikifeet - a website for celebrity foot fetishists - which fans have put together using pictures from her social media pages.

Woods isn’t afraid to respond to fans, either.

"I've replied a couple of times [to negative messages] about people's manhood... but it's only ever a retaliation,” she said.





"I never understand when people say, 'Oh but you can't say that'. Am I a sitting duck? Just because I'm a broadcaster, you're allowed to say anything you want about me and as soon as I reply - and I will win, like I'm very stubborn about things like that - I will f***ing fight to the death."

Meanwhile, Woods got more than she bargained for during a recent radio phone-in, after a Premier League star admitted he had a crush on her live on air.

