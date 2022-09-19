Lea Michele had a laugh at the viral conspiracy theory that she can't read in her latest TikTok, getting in on the online joke.

The former Glee star who is currently starring as Fanny Brice on the Broadway production of Funny Girl decided to have some fun in her second video on the social media platform.

In the five-second clip, Michele lip-synched to the audio of Kim Kardashian having a panic attack and calling Joe Francis during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“But wait, can you talk for a sec?” Michele mimed.

But the real punch line came with the on-screen caption where the actor jokingly wrote: "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok," referring to her showbiz pal and former Glee co-star Jonathan Groff.

For the caption, Michele simply wrote "lol" with some cheeky winking and tongue-out emojis.





Michele has addressed these rumours before in an interview with The New York Times, and the 36-year-old believes they are rooted in misogyny.

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumour online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is," she told the publication.

“I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

Though it looks like Michele is now in on the joke, and the video has received a whopping 8.3m views since it was posted yesterday (September 18), along with 1.4m likes and over 41,000 comments from people who were thoroughly entertained at the fact Michele cracked a joke about the internet theory.

One person wrote: "This is funny girl," referencing the production Michele is currently a part of.

"I CANT WITH YOU ANYMORE," another person said.

Someone else added: "SHE’S SELF AWARE."



"While I always maintained leaning into the joke was the way to go, I truly didn’t think you’d do it. Better late than never, well played Lea!," a fourth person commented.

Michele who is recovering from COVID-19, recently joined TikTok just a day ago where she duetted a viral video by Javi Rodriguez (@javirod305) who satirised her debut performance of Funny Girl.

"Clearly I can’t wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week," the caption read, as danced with a hairbrush next to Rodriguez in a side-by-side clip.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.