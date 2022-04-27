Why did Lea Michele show Jonathan Groff her 'whole vagina'?

Lea Michele said she showed Jonathan Groff her "whole vagina" while they were performing in 'Spring Awakening' together in 2006.

The actress was reportedly trying to 'teach him about anatomy' when he asked her - as he'd never seen one before.

"I took a desk lamp...and showed him," she says in a new HBO documentary celebrating the musical's 15th anniversary. "But I've never seen Jonathan naked. I've never seen his penis."

Michele and Groff are still best friends a decade and a half later.

