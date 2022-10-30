NBA superstar LeBron James has urged Elon Musk to look into the 'scary AF' rise in racism - which appears to have increased since Musk completed his takeover of the social media site earlier this week.

The South African billionaire now owns Twitter after a long and drawn-out negotiation that lasted months. Musk is aiming to encourage more 'free speech' on the website and has already fired many of Twitter's top executives.

However, this encouragement of free speech has reportedly seen an escalation in racial slurs, with the use of the n-word said to have shot up by 500 per cent, as per TheWashington Post.

In response to the story 37-year-old James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers tweeted on Saturday: "I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF."

The Space Jam actor added: "So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech."

Although he has encouraged free speech, Musk shared a messaged directed at advertisers attempting to reassure them that Twitter could not become a "free-for-all hellscape."

The SpaceX and Tesla founder wrote: "There is currently a great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

"In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

"That said, Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature."

