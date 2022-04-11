Since Jesy Nelson left Little Mix the controversial singer and her former band members haven't been on the best of terms.

Now working together as a trio, the girl band has kicked off their final live shows and is seemingly stronger—and closer—than ever.

Little Mix - which consists of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - took the stage in Belfast last weekend as part of their long-delayed Confetti Tour.

The musicians previously announced that this tour would be their last before they go on a hiatus, though they have reaffirmed to fans that they have every intention of reuniting down the line once again as a band.

In an effort to show fans that they aren’t splitting for good, “Little Mix 2011-Forever” could be seen on giant screens in the arena.

As the slogan appeared, Thirlwall spoke to the audience and said, “We wouldn’t have got where we are today if it wasn’t for the love we have for each other."

"We have been through absolutely everything together," she continued. “We have cried together. We have laughed together. We have seen each other naked. We really are the best of friends. We are family now and that is going to remain for ever and ever, no matter what.”

And although the three of them might be family, recent turmoil with Nelson has shown that the sentiment doesn't extend towards their previous bandmate.

In fact, Pinnock even changed the lyrics to the song "Gloves Up" and removed the lines that reference Nelson, who quit the band back in 2020.

Instead of singing “legend of the four divas," she instead said “legend of the three divas."

Fans seemed to love it, sharing clips of the moment online:

Although Nelson's decision to step away from the band at first seemed amicable, Nelson later was in the headlines for her continuous blackfishing and admitted she had lost touch with the three. She notably even shaded her former friends in an Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj.

