Logan Paul announces the birth of his daughter who has 'entered the chat'

Logan Paul has announced the birth of his daughter with his fiancée Nina Agdal.

Taking social media on Sunday (September 29), the YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler and the Danish model posted a series of photos of the new addition to the family and also revealed their daughter's name in the caption.

"Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat," the couple wrote in the joint post.

The 29-year-old also shared the post on his Instagram Story and wrote: "MY FAMILY," while Agdal also did the same and wrote: "My whole world".





The new parents have received lots of congratulatory messages from both family and fans in the comments section.

"SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU," Paul's brother Jake Paul commented.

Pam Stepnick, Paul's mum wrote: "Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!!"

While Paul's dad, Greg added: "I'm looking forward to being a grandpa to this soon-to-be savage young lady!!"

One person said: "Aw congratulations she’s so adorable".

"Freaking adorable, congrats," another person wrote, and someone else posted: "Such a beautiful name."

Paul and Adgal began dating in 2022 and then announced their engagement last July. Earlier this year in April, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child together.

Speaking in an interview with Extra, Paul previously admitted it's "daunting" having a baby girl on the way.

"It took three days, I'll be honest with you," he said.

"It took three days before I was like 'this is awesome'. The idea of having a girl now is awesome. I'm in love with it, I can't imagine anything else.

"But at first it was a little daunting, you know?

Paul continued: "My mind got like, 'I'm a guy, I know how, like, guys treat girls. It's not always fair. Life's hard'. And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can't imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn't be more excited."

