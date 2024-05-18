Logan Paul makes admission over upcoming birth of first child with Nina Agdal

Logan Paul has made an admission when speaking about the upcoming birth of his first child with partner Nina Agdal.

YouTuber, WWE superstar and boxer Paul and Danish model Agdal announced their pregnancy news on social media in April, publishing a joint post of them both kissing with Paul holding up pictures of baby scans with the caption: "Another Paul coming this Fall."

Later the same month, the couple hosted a gender reveal wrestling match, where they both found out that Agdal will be giving birth to a baby girl.

But speaking in an interview with Extra, Paul admitted it's "daunting" having a baby girl on the way; he spoke with Agdal.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul spoke at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration in New York Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Paul said: "It took three days, I'll be honest with you.

"It took three days before I was like 'this is awesome'. The idea of having a girl now is awesome. I'm in love with it, I can't imagine anything else.

"But at first it was a little daunting, you know?

"My mind got like, 'I'm a guy, I know how, like, guys treat girls. It's not always fair. Life's hard'. And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can't imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn't be more excited."

Paul was then asked what he made to being a girl dad.

"It's insane, it's insane," he replied.

"I realised this, all of my concerns about being a girl dad are based around 14-to-15 years from now, right? When she becomes like a teenager and is like, 'I'm going to do what I want, Dad.'

"That's where my anxiety comes from, but it's so far out from now and I think those first 13 years are really what matters and it's going to be the best time of our lives, now I'm excited."

"She's going to be like Daddy's girl, that's what happens, you know?" Agdal said.

