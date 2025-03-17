Jake Paul offered even bigger fight than Mike Tyson bout - here's what we know

Jake Paul is still searching for his next opponent in the ring but someone considered to be the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time has called him out yet again.

'The Problem Child' fought Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas in November and beat the former world heavyweight champion by unanimous decision after the fight went the distance.

After Paul's win, a number of big names from the world of boxing and UFC have called him out to try and entice him and his team into setting up a fight with them.

But someone who Jake Paul and his brother Logan have a long history with has now properly called out Jake to step into the ring to settle their differences once and for all.

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in November / Photo by Al Bello, Getty Images for Netflix

And that person is Floyd Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his professional fights throughout his career.

Logan Paul competed in an exhibition match with Mayweather in June 2021 and there have long since been rumours about him taking on Jake in the ring.

Mayweather recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and when asked about taking on Jake Paul, he replied: "Easy. Too easy. At 48, too easy."

Jake Paul fired back at those remarks on social media and said: "You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in two rounds and you can't sniff Mike Tyson’s toe."

Paul also claimed Mayweather "wouldn't sign" an agreement in a YouTube video but Mayweather has now hit back at these claims.

Speaking to US Weekly, Mayweather claimed it's actually Jake Paul who will not fight him.

"We offered Jake Paul the fight probably 10 or 20 times and he turned us down," Mayweather said, adding Paul would not come down to his weight.

"We can do an exhibition. We know we can't do a real fight because it's not going to be sanctioned because of the weight difference. But we could do an exhibition. That's easy work, super easy."

Elsewhere, Jake Paul has offered two huge streamers $20m each to fight and a Saudi boxing chief has suggested Paul should fight MrBeast.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.