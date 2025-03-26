Logan Paul has posted a video mocking fitness influencer Ashton Hall's elaborate morning routine.

The professional wrestler's skit included plenty of PRIME and an appearance from his baby daughter, Esmé, in the minute-long clip posted to social media.

Ashton Hall's extreme morning routine from 3.55 am to 9.36 am (almost six hours long) included him dunking his face into icy water - Saratoga Spring Water to be exact - and massaging his face with a banana peel.

It sparked widespread conversation online, with the likes of Drake and MrBeast sharing posts about him, and of course, the intense regime prompted plenty of memes too.

In a follow-up video, Hall posted his latest morning routine, where he could be seen amusingly scrolling on his phone, seeing all the discourse about him.

Now Paul has shared his very own version and in his parody, he wakes up at 7.36 am and takes his mouth tape and nose strip off in the bathroom and then drinks a glass of PRIME to start his day off.

Next, he can be seen getting an IV drip while typing jibberish on his laptop, and he then walks about with his daughter in a baby carrier while on the phone.

After this, it's time for a PRIME ice facial bath as he dunks his head in the bowl while doing the splits (it's 10.14 am by this point).

It's time to go swimming in the sea, and Paul catches a massive fish, he then goes home to get suited and booted to have cereal and read Clifford's First Christmas.

Cue another ice dunk... followed by him diving into a swimming pool, and chucking a bowl of ice on himself, and there's more ice to come when he's training and when he's in the ring too.

In the caption, Paul simply wrote: "My morning routine," which lasted from 7.36 am to 3.18 pm.

