Logan Paul admits to walking out of Oppenheimer: ‘Everyone is just talking’

It’s one of the hottest cinematic releases of the year so far – giving rise to the phenomenon known as ‘Barbenheimer’ – but Christopher Nolan’s latest epic Oppenheimer wasn’t interesting enough for YouTuber and podcaster Logan Paul, who’s admitted to walking out of the cinema screening while the film was playing.

Paul, who’s been roasted before for his opinions on films (he branded Jordan Peele’s Nope, which has a decent score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the “worst film of all time” last year), made the revelation during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast.

In a conversation with the directors of the horror movie Talk To Me (Michael and Danny Philipou, known online as RackaRacka), Paul said: “I didn’t know what they were trying to… What are you doing?

“Everyone’s just talking. It’s all exposition.”

However, there is hope for the movie about the father of the atomic bomb redeeming itself in the eyes of the boxer – who is set to take on mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in a boxing match in October – as he said he walked out 18 minutes into Nolan’s “slow” Interstellar, despite it going on to be in his “top three favourite movies”.

And just like the reaction to his opinion on Nope, Paul got roasted for his take on Oppenheimer, too:

In comparison, Paul has appeared in films such as Airplane Mode and The Thinning, which have IMDb scores of 1.9 out of 10 and 5.4 out of 10 respectively.

Oh dear.

Needless to say we won’t be relying on Paul for film recommendations anytime soon.

