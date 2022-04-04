Logan Paul has spoken about being attacked at Wrestlemania 38, and he made an unexpected comparison to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In case you missed it last week, Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when Smith stepped onto the stage and hit him, following a joke he’d made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Rock said at the time, before Smith shouted: “Keep my wife's name, out of your f***ing mouth."

Now, Paul has appeared at WWE's highlight of the year, and he pointed out what he perceived to be similarities between the two events.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The YouTuber turned boxer and now wrestler joined up with WWE’s 'A-Lister' The Miz in a win against father and son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio and actually impressed a lot of fans along the way.

It wasn’t without incident though, with Miz unexpectedly dropping him after the bell with his finshers the Skull Crushing Finale.

Logan Paul says "**** you, Miz": WrestleMania 38 Exclusive, April 2, 2022 www.youtube.com

Paul wasn’t happy, as you’d probably expect, and compared the move to Smith’s slap on Rock.

“I think it’s equivalent to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I’m still processing why Miz betrayed me,” he said afterwards.

“To be honest with you, if I had to guess, he’s probably jealous. I was doing flips, I went off the top rope. I was doing cool s**t. Quite simply, he’s obviously not capable of doing that s**t.”

He added: “F**k you Miz. F**k you so hard. Yeah, that’s it. Fuck you.”

Logan wasn't happy with the events over the weekend Getty

There’s new beef in the wrestling world, and we’re here for it - watch this space.

Wrestling is the latest venture for Paul, after he previously turned to boxing and fought Floyd Mayweather back in 2021.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.