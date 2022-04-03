Chris Rock's brother took a vicious swipe at Will Smith and his assault at the Oscars.

Taking to the stage in North Carolina on Friday, Tony Rock plunged into the King Richard actor and certainly didn't sugarcoat his words.

The comedian told the audience: "If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the motherf***ing Oscars.



"And if you walk your ass up here, you ain't nominated for s**t but these mothef***ing hands! Oh, we are going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!"

He added: "I didn't want to start the show like that!

"You gonna hit my motherf***ing brother because your b**** gave you a side-eye?" he furiously said, referencing Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to Rock's tasteless joke.

"There's a lot of Rock brothers," he said. "There's ten of us, motherf***er. You're about to see all of the Rock brothers."

"I didn't want to start the show like that," the comedian reiterated. "But I just wanted to let you all know that s*** ain't gonna ride."









Thousands of TikTokers chimed in with their own take. Many of which praised Tony for "speaking out loud."

"Momma always got that one child that sticks up for the quiet brother," one said, which another said: "We need to hear this kind of support for Chris Rock cuz he sure didn't get any that night."

Some users justified his anger, commenting: "Tony's anger is valid. For some reason, I needed to hear someone speak up... Because I'm still upset at how no one comforted Chris."

While another slammed critical users, saying: "Y’all mad cuz he mad as he should be."

Smith issued a public apology to Instagram on Monday evening, calling his behaviour "unacceptable and inexcusable."

In a statement, he wrote: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

