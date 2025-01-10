Lana Del Rey fans 'devastated' as iconic music video home caught up in California fires

Lana Del Rey fans have been left devastated after the iconic home used in one of her music videos is suspected to have been damaged by the Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles.

The fire, which started on Tuesday (7 January), has burnt down over 1,000 homes in the area and over 130,000 people have been evacuated. It's thought the devastation was only heightened by 70 mph Santa Ana Winds.

Some of the well-known faces who have lost their homes to the blaze include Paris Hilton, Mark Hamill, Anna Faris, and Leighton Meester along with her husband, Adam Brody.

The fire has spread as far as far as the Malibu beachfront, sparking concerns for a home that became synonymous with Lana Del Rey's music.

19562 Pacific Coast Highway is a 2,580 square-foot three-bedroom three-bathroom beachfront property in the exclusive Malibu area, and was used by Lana Del Rey in her 2015 music video for 'High By The Beach'.

Zillow gives an estimated value of $4.8 million for the house.

Photos from other areas on the same stretch of road show devastation which includes burnt down homes, and burnt out cars.

"WE NEED ANOTHER NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING", one person wrote under a social media post suggesting it was gone.

"End of an era", another added.

Many fans have already taken to the internet quoting some of the lyrics from the hit song, writing: "Through the fire we're born again, peace by vengeance brings the end."

A photograph which is being widely-shared online shows a completely burnt-out structure which appears to be in a similar location to the house - however, there's absolutely no confirmation that it is the home in question - and after extensive research, we don't believe it is.

For those holding onto hope, it's worth noting that the house stands on it own on the rocks of the beach, suggesting that it might not have been as badly affected as others in the area - as there's little in its surroundings that would set it alight.

Plus, if you look closely at this recent photograph taken from Big Rock Beach on 8 January, you can see what is believed to be the same house in the distance, still somewhat standing among a row of obliterated buildings.

Of course, a lot can happen in 48 hours, so for now, we'll just have to sit back and hope that the home loved by so many made it out the other side.

