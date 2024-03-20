Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott had the chance to do the funniest thing ever after being criticised by Elon Musk recently, and she took it with both hands.

Scott, who is a co-founder of Amazon alongside her ex-husband Bezos, has become well known for her charity work after their split.

Scott had previously pledged to give $1m to 250 organisations last year, and her actions seemed to annoy Musk.

Hitting out at Scott in a now-deleted post from March 6, Musk said: "'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should filed be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died’.”

He had previously criticised Scott for donating money to charitable causes, claiming back in May 2022 that his own companies were being overlooked by the Democratic Party because Scott had donated to "PACs posing as charities”.

"It's safe to say that MacKenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband. Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire," he wrote on X/Twitter at the time.

Now Scott has decided to give even more, pledging to donate $640m spread between 361 organisations instead – which is more than double the amount she’d previously pledged.

Unlucky, Elon.

Scott has given away $16.5 billion from the fortune she came into after divorcing Amazon founder Bezos.

In an essay reflecting on her philanthropy, she wrote: “Information from other people – other givers, my team, the nonprofit teams I’ve been giving to – has been enormously helpful to me. If more information about these gifts can be helpful to anyone, I want to share it.”

