Madonna reveals the first word she said after 'near-death experience'

Madonna has shared the first word she said after waking up from her induced coma, when she was hospitalised for a serious bacterial infection last year.

The 65-year-old described what happened as a "near-death experience" as she ended up in intensive care for a number of days.

At the time, Madonna's talent manager Guy Oseary put out a statement about the pop star's health, writing: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

He added: "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fortunately, Madonna has made a recovery and is back on stage as she performs five Celebration World Tour shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

On the first night, she reflected on her hospitalisation, which she described as a "near-death experience", and how it has emotionally impacted her.

"This show every night is not really so hard on me physically. It’s hard on me emotionally because I’m really telling you the story of my life," she said.

"My heart is on my sleeve. I’ve fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones… but nothing can stop me."

The 'Material Girl' singer also revealed that the "first word" she said after she woke up from an induced coma was "no".



"I'm pretty sure that was God saying to me, 'Do you want to come? Want to come up with me?' No,'" Madonna shared, prompting laughter from the crowd.

It's not the first time Madonna has spoken about this scary situation as late last year she similarly reflected on stage what a "crazy year it had been for her.

"I want to say it was a crazy year for me as well. And I didn’t think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me," she told the crowd at one of her concerts.

"I forgot five days of my life… or my death, I don’t really know where I was.

"But the angels were protecting me and my children were there. And my children always save me, every time."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.