All Barbie-inspired looks Margot Robbie has worn

With the release of the Barbie movie fast approaching on July 21, the marketing campaign has been unavoidable.

From the pink billboards to the endless amount of brand collaborations - everyone and everything is channelling Barbie this summer.

This includes Barbie herself, Margot Robbie who is taken fashion inspiration from the different looks the Mattel doll has worn over the years to wear at different premieres.

Of course, fans are loving the way the Australian actor is paying homage to her character.

One person said: "I literally can't even with the perfect Barbie looks that Margot Robbie has been sporting on her Barbie press tour."

"It’s so unbelievably perfect. She [Robbie] gave everything I wanted and more. Need this energy from the other characters," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Margot Robbie is slaying the #barbie promo tour so hard it's almost painful."

"Margot Robbie turned Barbie into the fashion event of the year and I am here ittttt," a fourth person commented.

Here is a rundown of all Robbie's Barbie-inspired looks during the Barbie movie press tour:

Cinemacon, Las Vegas (April 25 2023)

Robbie hinted at her Barbie wardrobe at Cinemacon back in April where she sported a pink gingham Prada bralette and skirt set based on a dress her character wears in the film.

Since then, Mattel has created this outfit for Barbie dolls, so you could say the film was the inspiration in this case.

Margot Robbie poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Barbie" during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images and Mattel, Inc.









Los Angeles photo call (June 25 2023)

Barbie loves all things pink, including a pink dress with white polka dots. This fun Valentino number accessorised with a bright yellow bag took inspiration from the 2015 Pink & Fabulous Barbie.

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images









Sydney, Australia photo call (June 29 2023)

Throwing it back to Barbie's first-ever outfit with the black-and-white swimsuit, Robbie took inspo and wore a black-and-white Hervé Léger dress with white sunglasses to match during a photo call on Bondi Beach.

This swimsuit can also be seen on Robbie in the Barbie movie trailer too.

BARBIE - SYDNEY PHOTO CALL - JUNE 29, 2023 PHOTOS BY CAROLINE McCREDIE Caroline McCredie Photography









Barbie Celebration party, Sydney (June 30 2023)

Sparkling in a dazzling metallic pink 1994 Versace dress, Robbie's outfit channeled a similar outfit to the Happy Birthday Barbie - and while it might not be Robbie's birthday, she had plenty to celebrate at the Barbie party in Sydney.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images





Seoul 'Barbie' premiere, South Korea (July 2 2023)

Dress up with a white brimmed hat, hot pink blazer, pencil skirt and high heels - not forgetting the rhinestone phone - Robbie's outfit was a throwback to the 1985 Day-to-Night Barbie, with this being the day look.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images and Mattel, Inc.





Robbie later changed into the night look which was a pink sparkly leotard and a part-Versace pink dress with the tutu skirt.









Media news conference, Seoul (July 3 2023)

It was pink and sparkles galore for Robbie at a media conference in Seoul when she turned up for the event in a bejewelled suit skirt set, with a cute hair bow and heart bag to match in tribute to the 1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie.

Margot Robbie poses for the media prior to a news conference of the movie "Barbie." in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 3, 2023. The film is to be released in the country on July 19. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man













Mexico City 'Barbie' premiere, Mexico (July 6 2023)

Robbie wore a long-sleeve pink minidress at the Barbie Mexico premiere, but the accessories made the look complete with a silver belt and some huge dangly hearts and stars silver earrings for Earring Magic Barbie.

Margot Robbie poses during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images





Mexico photo call (July 7 2023)

A bright patterned dress with fluorescent pink earring and crimped hair screams the 80s which means sense since the look is inspired by the Totally Hair 25th Anniversary Barbie.

Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images





'Barbie' world premiere in Los Angeles (July 9 2023)



Ditching the pink (although not entirely with the delicately held handkerchief), Robbie stepped out in a black custom Schiaparelli haute couture dress to the LA premiere of Barbie.

This look referenced Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight dress from 1960, in which both the doll and Robbie wore black gloves, tulle fringe, and pink handkerchief.

Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet for the world premiere of the film "Barbie" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake





'Barbie' European premiere, London (July 12 2023)

Robbie stunned in a vintage Vivienne Westwood draped corset gown, which featured a white tulle stole, and was accessorised with matte ivory opera gloves and a layered pearl necklace.

A look that was originally created for the Mattel doll back in the 1960s for Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros





