Margot Robbie divides Barbie fans for 'fining' film crew for not wearing pink

As the release date for the Barbie movie gets closer, we're learning all about the behind-the-scenes moments that enabled the cast to immerse themselves into the vibrant world of the iconic Mattel doll.

Memories during filming include Margot Robbie hosting themed sleepovers for her fellow Barbie actresses, Simu Liu told PEOPLE for the new Barbie special issue.

"Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi," he said.

"So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat."

While Ryan Gosling revealed that Robbie enforced a mandatory pink dress code once a week, with those who didn't do this would donate to charity.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity," the actor noted.

While these details have only made some more fascinated with the movie and the behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

The Barbie movie is out in cinemas on July 21.



