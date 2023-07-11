Margot Robbie says it took just one question to get John Cena in the Barbie movie

x
Margot Robbie has recalled the one question that it took to convince John Cena to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.
The pair reportedly ran into each other at a restaurant, where Cena had paid for Robbie's bill, so she decided to shoot her shot.
"He was shooting at (Warner Bros Studios) Leavesden where we shot the film as well and I was like, ‘That’s where we’re shooting Barbie’", she recalls.
"I was like, ‘Do you wanna come be a Merman in Barbie?’ He was like, ‘Uh, yeah’ and I was like, ;surely he’s not gonna agree to it just like that.'"
