Margot Robbie says it took just one question to get John Cena in the Barbie movie

Margot Robbie has recalled the one question that it took to convince John Cena to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The pair reportedly ran into each other at a restaurant, where Cena had paid for Robbie's bill, so she decided to shoot her shot.

"He was shooting at (Warner Bros Studios) Leavesden where we shot the film as well and I was like, ‘That’s where we’re shooting Barbie’", she recalls.

"I was like, ‘Do you wanna come be a Merman in Barbie?’ He was like, ‘Uh, yeah’ and I was like, ;surely he’s not gonna agree to it just like that.'"

