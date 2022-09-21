Legendary singer Mariah Carey wants to release a secret grunge album that she recorded at the height of her career - and people don't know what to think.

When Carey released her fifth album in 1995, the renowned pop and R&B classic Daydream, she was in a different music space.

During that time, Carey also worked on an album titled Somebody's Ugly Daughter.

It was a project she recorded with her alt-rock side band "Chick," which included her friend Clarissa and other artists.

In an episode of the Rolling Stone podcast "Music Now," Carey retrieved the tapes for the once-lost album and wants to release them to the world.

"This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it," Carey told the outlet before adding that she would work on the grungy tracks after sessions for record hits like "Always Be My Baby."

"I had no freedom during that time. That was my freedom, making that record," Carey added.

Once people heard about this, they didn't hesitate to take to social media to voice their surprise.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Well, 'Mariah Carey's secret grunge album' is five words I didn't expect to ever see together."

"I want the Mariah Carey grunge album" is a sentence I never thought I'd type, but life's been weird; I'm about it," another agreed.

A third wrote: "2022 Bingo. Mariah Carey Grunge Album.

"Anyone have that?"

Someone else raving for this album added: "I just found out that @MariahCarey has a grunge album that was kept from us, but she is going to release it soon and I am here for it!"

The Daydream album ended sold more than 20 million copies, making it one of the most popular albums in history.

In another part of the Rolling Stone interview, Carey spoke of the "corporate morgue" at her record label and said her creativity was limited as she worked on the project.

"I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time," she said.

Carey also added that she was inspired by bands like Hole and Green Day and wanted to release the album under the "Chick" pen name, but the idea was shot down.

Elsewhere, the musical artist said that the album is something people "should hear," and she is working with an artist who was not named before releasing it for all to hear.

