Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock were the latest celebs to join I'm A Celebrity and completed a bushtucker trial together on arrival.

In last night's show (November 9) viewers saw Walsh in hysterics when the former health secretary entered the jungle with him and the two have been working together to complete secret missions as moles in camp.

But it's been revealed that this isn't the first time the campmates have met...

A clip from Vittorio's podcast with Walsh from back in February has resurfaced where he recalled a chance encounter he had with Hancock and jested on his podcast appearance how they had been through a similar experience.

"Genuinely, swear on my life this is crazy. I am in Queensway, Hyde Park tube station, and I get on the lift, and I am stood literally next to Matt Hancock, who if you remember was caught kissing someone that wasn't his partner," Walsh said.

"But I thought, 'He probably doesn't know who I am', and I wanted to pull down my mask and go, 'I know how you feel'," he added, jokingly causing laughter from the podcast host.

"I swear on my life that's true. How crazy is that? I'm like pulling down my mask going, 'Remember me? I'm the OG. I'm the OG, look. It's me and him'."

"Everyone was looking at the former health secretary that had to deal with the global pandemic, as opposed to the guy from the dance show," the comedian added.

@vittorioangelone Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock have met before #imaceleb #imacelebrity #funny #fypシ

Walsh made headlines back in 2018 when he starred on Strictly Come Dancing and was photographed kissing his dance partner Katya Jones.

The pair who were in relationships at the time made a public apology on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Since then, Walsh split with his fiancée Rebecca Humphries, meanwhile, Katya and her then-husband, and fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, separated the year after.

Similarly, Matt Hancock was caught kissing his colleague, Gina Colangelo when CCTV footage was leaked in June last year while he was married to his wife Martha who he has three children with.

As a result, Hancock resigned from his cabinet position as health secretary as he breached his own social distancing guidance.

Hancock and Colangelo have since separated from their spouses and are now dating.

Perhaps, Walsh will mention his previous run-in with Hancock on the show?

