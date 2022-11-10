Matt Hancock has again had to go through with another bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here and opened up about the scandal which saw him step down as health secretary in 2021.

The Tory MP entered the jungle on Wednesday and immediately struck up a friendship with comedian Seann Walsh, who was also a late addition to the show. He also sang a little bit of Ed Sheeran, which was as cringe as it sounds.

He also did his first trial which involved him crawling around in the dark while thousands of bugs were dumped on top of him, which didn't seem to bother him too much.

Given that he'll be the prime target for every trial going forward he was then forced to do Tuesday's trial which was dubbed 'The Tentacles of Terror' and involved Hancock trying to retrieve stars from an underwater cage which was filled with all manner of beasts such as crocodiles and eels and in all fairness he managed to retrieve all 11 stars and complete the challenge.

He also briefly engaged in a conversation with Babatunde Aleshe about his affair with Gina Colangelo which resulted in him resigning from cabinet in 2021.





Here are how the public have reacted to Hancock's second appearance on the show.































Remarkably, Hancock is actually starting to endure himself to some viewers.



























After Jill Scott picked a playing of 'Sweet Caroline' people speculated that he might not know the words to the song.









Inevitably, Hancock was selected for the next trial which just happens to be an eating one, which he'll have to do with Boy George.

























