Matt Hancock has again had to go through with another bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here and opened up about the scandal which saw him step down as health secretary in 2021.
The Tory MP entered the jungle on Wednesday and immediately struck up a friendship with comedian Seann Walsh, who was also a late addition to the show. He also sang a little bit of Ed Sheeran, which was as cringe as it sounds.
He also did his first trial which involved him crawling around in the dark while thousands of bugs were dumped on top of him, which didn't seem to bother him too much.
Given that he'll be the prime target for every trial going forward he was then forced to do Tuesday's trial which was dubbed 'The Tentacles of Terror' and involved Hancock trying to retrieve stars from an underwater cage which was filled with all manner of beasts such as crocodiles and eels and in all fairness he managed to retrieve all 11 stars and complete the challenge.
He also briefly engaged in a conversation with Babatunde Aleshe about his affair with Gina Colangelo which resulted in him resigning from cabinet in 2021.
\u201cMatt Hancock: "I fell in love, right?"\nBabatunde Aleshe: "You were grabbing booty, bruv"\u201d— Graeme Demianyk (@Graeme Demianyk) 1668116705
Here are how the public have reacted to Hancock's second appearance on the show.
\u201cTell me Matt Hancock doesn't laugh like Tommy Wiseau... it's all I'm hearing #ImACeleb\u201d— Cydney Yeates (@Cydney Yeates) 1668116787
\u201cAll the boomers forgiving Matt Hancock for "doing well" on I'm A Celebrity is exactly what is wrong with this country and why the Tories get away with so much\u201d— \u261e David \u261c (@\u261e David \u261c) 1668116784
\u201cMatt Hancock being in the jungle is giving me big black mirror vibes. Is Charlie Brooker behind this?\u201d— Zak Rains (@Zak Rains) 1668117248
\u201cthis entire episode has been just a matt hancock apology tour and i think it's so gross #ImACeleb\u201d— jen \u2728 (@jen \u2728) 1668117219
\u201cPeople actually starting to like Matt Hancock because he \u2018seems like an OK bloke\u2019 on #ImACeleb is exactly the kind of mindless, populist bullshit that landed us in this political disaster in the first place\u201d— VocallyVocal (@VocallyVocal) 1668117210
\u201cMatt Hancock saying that \u201cthe best part of the trial was going back to camp to tell the campmates they\u2019re going to eat well tonight\u201d when him and his repulsive party are the reason 2.5 MILLION people need foodbanks is so so vile! What a horrendous production decision #ImACeleb \ud83d\ude35\u200d\ud83d\udcab\u201d— Jade Margiotta \u2728 (@Jade Margiotta \u2728) 1668116712
\u201cmatt hancock makes me so deeply uncomfortable something about his face is unsettling\u201d— ana (@ana) 1668116698
\u201cWhy go undercover as a mole when Matt Hancock is already a snake \n\nAnt & Dec's words not mine. #ImACeleb\u201d— Ryan Glendenning (@Ryan Glendenning) 1668116649
\u201cThe Tory party when they realise Matt Hancock has actually provided meals for starving people: \n\n#ImACeleb\u201d— beffy (@beffy) 1668116648
\u201cMatt Hancock in I\u2019m a celebrity is bizarrely cathartic.\u201d— Robin Smith (@Robin Smith) 1668116627
\u201cI'm not sure why people thought @MattHancock would struggle with the trials - it's not like he is human \n#ImACeleb\u201d— Bookaholic Bex (@Bookaholic Bex) 1668116613
\u201cSo Matt Hancock didn\u2019t get attacked by a crocodile would of been tv gold that \ud83d\udc0a #imaceleb\u201d— Dominick Saunders (@Dominick Saunders) 1668116576
\u201cMatt Hancock's redemption plan is to tough it through the trials and win the stuff that make the other "celebs" happy and grateful. He wins them a facetime with a loved one or whatever. And voila, he's a selfless hero rather than an incompetent politician. All bollocks.g\u201d— Grant McKenzie (@Grant McKenzie) 1668114298
Remarkably, Hancock is actually starting to endure himself to some viewers.
\u201cFeel like pure shit, just want someone to look at me the way Matt Hancock looks at Seann Walsh\ud83d\ude14\ud83d\ude14x\u201d— JP (@JP) 1668116586
\u201cMatt Hancock has the country absolutely rattled and I am all for it, really like him in this so far \ud83d\ude02 #ImACeleb\u201d— Smiffy (@Smiffy) 1668118078
\u201cI hate to admit it, but I actually kinda like Matt Hancock #ImACeleb\u201d— Harry Taylor (@Harry Taylor) 1668117846
\u201cIs it just me who is starting to like Matt Hancock? #matthancok #ImACeleb \ud83e\udd23\u201d— Cameron John-Lewis (@Cameron John-Lewis) 1668117575
After Jill Scott picked a playing of 'Sweet Caroline' people speculated that he might not know the words to the song.
\u201cmatt hancock not knowing the words to sweet caroline just says it all doesn\u2019t it #ImACeleb\u201d— Holly Spencer (@Holly Spencer) 1668118349
\u201cdoes matt hancock not know the words to sweet caroline???? #imaceleb\u201d— Rachael (@Rachael) 1668118351
Inevitably, Hancock was selected for the next trial which just happens to be an eating one, which he'll have to do with Boy George.
\u201cMatt Hancock and Boy George doing the eating challenge is going to hilarious boy George won\u2019t hold back \ud83e\udd23 #ImACeleb\u201d— Abbie (@Abbie) 1668118565
\u201cMatt Hancock and Boy George having to do a trial together \ud83d\ude2c #ImACeleb\u201d— Zack Attree (@Zack Attree) 1668118568
\u201cMatt Hancock does again this is really not funny any more now \ud83d\ude21 #ImACeleb\u201d— Robert007 (@Robert007) 1668118843
\u201cCancelling plans tomorrow to watch Matt Hancock eat actual cock on television. What a time to be alive #ImACeleb\u201d— mrs worldwide (@mrs worldwide) 1668118836
\u201c@MarionKeane4 @imacelebrity @MattHancock \ud83e\udee0\ud83e\udee0\ud83e\udee0\u201d— I'm A Celebrity... (@I'm A Celebrity...) 1668115556
