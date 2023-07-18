Love Island USA's 'parody-like' promo videos have left everyone cringing

The promo content for Love Island USA series five has begun - and Brits are confused by just how parody-like the US version of the dating show is.

In clips posted to social media introducing this year's contestants, the singles appear to film the infamous introductions themselves, with one 22-year-old, Marco, describing himself as a 'flex offender'. Interesting word choice.

Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland is back on hosting duties, and if the previews are anything to go by, we think we'll stick to the UK version.

