With the highly anticipated release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the press tour is well and truly underway - and fans have been loving a certain actress's fashion taste...

Mckenna Grace, who plays win sisters Maysilee and Merrilee Donner in the prequel film set 24 years before the events of the original franchise, has been paying homage to the dystopian franchise by referencing characters and motifs in her fashion choices.

The 20-year-old shared more detail about her method dressing, as she told Entertainment Tonight: "I’m such a huge Hunger Games fan and fashion kind of has been... I don’t know like, whenever you’re a girl and you’re growing up I feel like you get so insecure about your body."

“Fashion’s been weird and hard for me to figure out, so being able to play around with it in this way has been so fun for me. It makes me feel so, I don’t know, like, in a way, healing, that now I’m having fun with fashion versus it being something of anxiety."

She noted how “Everything is a reference lately,” adding, “It’s just homage to all the people that were a part of this franchise before I was ... it’s been really cool. I’m overwhelmed and thankful.”

Here is a round-up of some of the best outfits Mckenna has worn and the corresponding Hunger Games reference:

Katniss's dress at President Snow's party

Mckenna Grace (L) attends "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" Los Angeles Fan Event on November 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, and Jennifer Lawrence (R) as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate and Murray Close/Lionsgate

Mckenna Grace wore a custom Elisabetta Franchi gown at a Los Angeles fan event on Monday night (November 9), paying homage to the dress Katniss wore in the scenes at President Snow's party he threw at his mansion after Katniss and Peeta's Victory tour in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Katniss's Mockingjay dress

(L) Mckenna Grace attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" on November 16, 2026 in New York City, and (R) Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Liongate

She already paid tribute to Katniss's wedding dress, but those who watched Catching Fire will know that when Katniss spins around it transforms into a navy blue dress with wings referencing the Mockingjay bird.

Now Mckenna Grace channelled this outfit at the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping on Monday (November 16) wearing a custom Pamella Roland cobalt blue liquid with crystals organza column gown and what looked like feathered shawl until she extended her arms out and recreated Katniss's mockingjay moment.

Katniss's dress during 'Catching Fire' chariot scene

Mckenna Grace attends the "Die Tribute Von Panem - Sunrise On The Reaping" photocall at Zoo Palast on November 2, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Taking the "Girl on Fire" quote and running with it, Mckenna wore a custom design by Cong Tri at the Berlin premiere, inspired by the dress worn by Katniss that is in flames during the chariot ride in Catching Fire.





The Second Quarter Quell arena

Mckenna Grace attends "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" UK Fan screening event at HMV Westfield Shopping Centre on October 28, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK, and Lionsgate

The actress stunned in a Almée Couture gown at the London screening event, that looked similar to the picturesque Second Quarter Quell arena in the film.





Katniss's wedding dress

Mckenna Grace attends Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, And Power Of Panem at Musee Rodin on October 06, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Lionsgate, and Murray Close/Lionsgate

Mckenna wore a vintage Monique Lhuillier gown inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Tex Saverio designed the original gown which included a sculptural metal bodice and ruffles.









Jennifer Lawrence's 2011 Oscars dress

Mckenna Grace attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mckenna attended the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala wearing a custom red Mônot gown inspired by the iconic Calvin Klein dress Lawrence wore to the 2011 Oscars.





Effie Trinket's butterfly dress from 'Catching Fire'

BBC/The One Show, and Murray Close/Lionsgate

Inspired by Effie Trinket's butterfly dress from Catching Fire, Mckenna appeared on BBC's The One Show wearing a butterfly dress and butterfly clips in her hair.





The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out in cinemas from November 20.

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