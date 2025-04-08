Meghan Markle issues apology over lifestyle brand 'As Ever' blunder

Meghan Markle has issued a heartfelt apology to her supporters who purchased the limited-edition honey from her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Launched on 2 April, Markle's brand offers a variety of products, including cookie mixes, herbal teas, and honey, all created by small-scale American producers.

However, due to high demand, all of her products are currently marked as 'sold out' on the website – and some fans were left empty handed.

One of Markle's hotly anticipated products was her $28 wildflower honey with honeycomb, which flew off the shelves in just an hour.

In response, Markle reached out to disappointed fans with a heartfelt message that has since surfaced across X/Twitter.

"Dear friend," it began. "My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you for the support. It really means so much to me."

Meghan added: "I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we were not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know that the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."

"I know it’s not the same as the limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else: When our next limited-edition item drop happens, you won’t just be the first to know... you’ll be the first to receive it. No need to order — it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me."

Markle rounded off the note on a high note, adding: "Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate with us during this exciting time of launch. So much more goodness is coming soon. As ever, Meghan."

