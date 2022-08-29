Meghan Markle sat down to discuss her upcoming projects and life with Prince Harry in a new interview, and revealed some new details about their California lifestyle.

Settling down in Monitcello, the two, along with their children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, have begun trying to lead a 'normal' life while launching their company Archewell.

Underneath Archewell, Meghan and Harry have launched Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio where their podcast, Archetypes recently launched.

But there's much more ahead for the couple, so here are five things Meghan revealed about her life.

When they first saw their home, they didn't have enough money to buy it

After leaving the Royal Family, Meghan and Prince Harry were forced to get jobs on their own, having given up their royal salaries.

Meghan says when she first looked at their future home on Zillow she 'refused' to tour it because she knew they could not afford the $14.6 million home

"We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good," Meghan said.

The two did 'everything they could' to buy their dream home and luckily Netflix and Spotify offered deals with the two.

Meghan may be getting back on Instagram

Meghan said she wants to get back on Instagram, something that was heavily monitored when she and Prince Harry were still seniors in the Royal Family.

Prior to taking a role as Duchess of Sussex, Meghan had 3 million followers on Instagram and often shared tidbits of her life.

Although Meghan did not clarify when exactly she would make her return to social media.

There will be no reality show but may be a documentary

Despite rumors that Meghan and Harry may release a reality TV series, Meghan confirmed this is not true. But there may be a documentary-like product in the works, backed by Netflix and reportedly directed by Liz Garbus.

"When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story," Meghan said.

The documentary may focus on Meghan and Prince Harry's love story too.

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” Meghan explained.

The couple recently launched a podcast, Archetypes with Spotify.

Harry says he 'lost his dad'

While speaking about her father, Meghan says she and Harry both 'lost' their dads in the process of joining and leaving the Royal family.

Meghan's father notoriously began estranged from her as she was preparing to marry Prince Harry due to media coverage. But Meghan revealed Harry also felt his father, Prince Charles, is gone from his life as a result of tabloid culture.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'" Markle revealed.

Since the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey two years ago, their relationship between the Royal Family has publicly been strained.

The couple leads a pretty normal life

If there's one thing to takeaway from the interview, it's how Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to live a pretty normal life compared to their secretive and structured life in the UK.

Throughout the interview, Meghan picks up her son from preschool, speaks about teaching her son manners, she and Harry dance around with their two young children, and Harry complains about pipes that need fixing - all the signs of a normal family.

