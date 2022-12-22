Messi now features in 4 of the 5 most-liked Instagram posts ever

Lionel Messi made history by leading Argentina to a World Cup victory but the legendary footballer has also been making waves on Instagram, as he now features in four out of the five most-liked photos ever.

It's no surprise when Messi began posting photos of himself posing with the FIFA World Cup iconic trophy to his 407m Instagram followers, fans from around the world would be double tapping the posts and comment their congratulatory messages.

At present (as of December 22), the Paris Saint-German player appears in half of the top 20 most-liked posts ever on the photo-sharing platform, with all but one (Ronaldo's post featuring Messi for Louis Vuitton) being posted around the Qatar World Cup.

Here are the top five most-liked Instagram posts currently:

5) Messi on a plane with the FIFA World Cup Trophy - 40.6m likes

Clearly, there was no caption needed for this post...









4) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess, for a Louis Vuitton advert

- 42.2m likes

*(posted by Ronaldo)

Of course when two of the greatest footballers ever come together, then it's guaranteed to be a hit on Insta.

"Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @louisvuitton," Ronaldo wrote.





3) Messi having a snooze in bed next to the World Cup trophy - 51.2m likes

Nothing says "buen día" like casually waking up beside the World Cup trophy.





2) A photo of an egg (that doesn't feature Messi) - 58.2m likes

The only post that doesn't feature Messi is an egg that was posted back in January 2019 by the account @world_record_egg.

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the photo caption read.

Soon enough, the post began racking up likes and became the most-liked Instagram post just 10 days later on January 14 2019 and remained in the top up until a certain footballer's post surpassed the record on December 20 2022...





1) A post with 10 photos of Messi celebrating Argentina's World Cup win with his teammates - 71.5m likes

The most-liked Instagram post belongs to Messi, whose 10-photo carousel of highlights shared on December 18 from his historic World Cup win which includes snaps of him lifting, kissing and posing with the trophy and celebrating with his teammates.

In the post caption, Messi exclaimed: "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!

"So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

"We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!!

"LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon..."

Guinness World Records confirmed this post as the new record holder for the most Insta likes.

The organisation wrote: "Lionel Messi has become the most liked post on Instagram, with over 58 million likes (and counting!)

"@world_record_egg was the previous record holder of this title, with 55.7 million likes when last verified by Guinness World Records."





Elsewhere, in terms of followers, Messi is currently the third most followed account on Instagram (407m), followed by Ronaldo (521m), with Instagram's official brand account taking the top spot (581m).

