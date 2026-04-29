The most controversial Met Gala outfits ever: From Princess Diana to Kim Kardashian

As the Met Gala approaches its 80th anniversary, the world’s most famous fashion fundraiser, first held in 1948, returns with a fittingly reflective theme: "Fashion as Art." This event has evolved from a society dinner into one of the globe's biggest cultural spectacles, where fashion pushes boundaries. While many attendees aim for elegance, some looks go further – sparking outrage, debate, and even global controversy. From political slogans to boundary-pushing silhouettes, these are nine of the most scandalous Met Gala looks in history.

1. Princess Diana 1996

In 1996, Princess Diana made a powerful statement of independence at the Met Gala following her split from Prince Charles. Her navy silk slip dress by John Galliano for Dior, with its reportedly more revealing, lingerie-inspired silhouette, defied royal dress codes. Paired with her iconic sapphire and pearl choker – famously worn with her 1994 'revenge dress' – its understated sensuality shocked traditionalists but marked a pivotal moment in Diana's use of fashion to shape her narrative.

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2. Rihanna 2015

Rihanna, a Met Gala icon, made her 2015 appearance one of the most talked-about. Honouring the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme, she wore an imperial yellow couture gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei, its sweeping, fur-trimmed train requiring several assistants. While fashion insiders praised the two-year hand-embroidered craftsmanship, the internet quickly turned the look into viral memes, likening it to an omelette or pizza. This backlash highlighted the tension between high fashion and mass perception, reinforcing Rihanna’s ability to command both.

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3. Rihanna 2018

Returning for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition, Rihanna embraced the theme literally. Her Maison Margiela look, designed by John Galliano, featured a jewel-encrusted mini dress, matching coat, and a papal mitre. Praised for its commitment, the outfit also drew criticism from some who viewed the religious references as inappropriate, with some even calling it blasphemous.

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4. Katy Perry 2019

For the 2019 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Katy Perry leaned fully into theatrical excess. Her chandelier dress by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott featured working lights and required careful navigation. Later, she swapped it for a cheeseburger costume at the after-party – an outfit dividing opinion between those who embraced its humour and those who felt it veered into gimmick.

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5. Jared Leto 2019

That same year, Jared Leto arrived in a red Gucci ensemble by Alessandro Michele, complete with a lifelike replica of his own head. This surreal accessory became a major talking point, with guests reportedly posing with it. While absurd, it raised questions about the boundaries of fashion versus performance art.

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6. Cardi B 2019

Cardi B made a dramatic entrance in a custom Thom Browne gown epitomising excess for the 2019 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Met Gala. The deep red dress featured a quilted bodice with 44 carats of rubies and an enormous circular train, reportedly requiring multiple attendants. While admired for its sheer scale, the gown sparked debate about practicality and ostentation’s sake, even by Met Gala standards.

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7. Kim Kardashian 2021

In 2021, Kim Kardashian made headlines by covering her entire body – including her face – in a black Balenciaga ensemble by Demna. Reportedly influenced by her then-husband Kanye West, the look aimed to shift focus from the wearer to the silhouette. Critics questioned whether removing identity undermined celebrity fashion’s purpose, with the polarising response securing its place in Met Gala history.

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8. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 2021

US politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ‘AOC’, delivered one of the evening’s most overtly political statements. Her white gown by Aurora James was emblazoned with "Tax the Rich" in red lettering. Supporters praised the boldness of bringing a progressive message into an elite setting, while critics accused her of hypocrisy for attending. The look demonstrated the Met Gala’s growing role as a platform not just for fashion, but for ideology.

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9. Kim Kardashian 2022

Kim Kardashian sparked debate for a second time when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s original 1962 "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala. This headline-making choice drew backlash from conservation experts and historians, some claiming the garment was damaged. Though intended as a tribute, critics argued such a fragile, culturally significant piece should never have left archival preservation. While damage reports remain contested, the moment reignited debate around fashion history, conservation, and the cost of publicity.