Mia Khalifa sparks debate with her 'Tom Brady' marriage advice

Mia Khalifa has issued some advice for women in unhealthy relationships while jokingly comparing herself to Tom Brady.

It all started when Khalifa stitched a TikTok speaking about "cool girl engagement rings." In response, the 30-year-old said: "That's not a thing. Everyone knows the real cool girls get divorced before 30."

One follower agreed with Khalifa, writing "FACTS. Married at 18, divorced at 20."

Khalifa replied: "Girl don't know I'm Tom Brady in this game."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She went on to candidly share her relationship history, having been married twice and engaged three times.

"Married at 18, divorced at 21. Second marriage: married at 25, divorced at 28. Third engagement: engaged at 29, ended it at 30, but I kept the ring and still keep Tom Brady on his toes," she joked.

@miakhalifa Replying to @Nikki Jones im thanos out here collecting soul stones

The former adult star said women "shouldn't be afraid to leave these men," adding: "We are not stuck with these people."

"Marriage is not a prudish thing, it's paperwork. It's a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel like you're not getting anything out of that commitment and you're trying, you have to leave. You have to go," she continued.

"I know it's hard to fill out paperwork and schedule appointments and do all this stuff.

"But this is your f***ing life, do you want to be stuck with someone? Period."

The clip, which racked up almost two million views, was soon inundated with hundreds of comments.

"You have been my Ted talk for today. Thank you for your service," one person joked, while another praised Khalifa's "realness."

Meanwhile, a third added: "I love this! Keep Tom Brady on his toes! Get it gal."

Inevitably, trolls weren't far behind. Over on Twitter, one person wrote: "Mia Khalifa, a pornographer, is giving advice regarding the nature marriage as not sacred, but transactional, and that you just leave your husband whenever you feel like it."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.