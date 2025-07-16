Madeleine White finally shows off wedding dress she vowed everyone would ‘hate’

TikTok can finally breathe a sigh of relief because the first photos from the royal wedding of 2025, also known as the marriage of Madeleine White and Loud Luxury DJ Andrew Fedyk, have landed.

The pair tied the knot to the backdrop of the sunset in Santorini, Greece on 12 July, surrounded by floral arches, and most importantly, Natasha Bedingfield, who stepped up for a performance at the after-party.

The fashion creator's nuptials have taken centre stage in her content for the last six months - from DIYing her baby blue bridesmaids dresses (which frankly, made a case for her to go into design), to losing her passport and sending her bachelorette into chaos, but there's only one thing followers have truly been waiting for: The dress.





@voguemagazine @Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk are married! For her big day, the bride wore a look from Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 bridal show. As a nod to Maddie’s love of lepidoptera, the Dutch fashion house customized the design with 40 hand-appliquéd butterflies. She paired it with a diamond necklace and matching earrings—all wedding gifts from Andrew. Tap the link in bio for exclusive photos from the couple's golden-hour wedding in Santorini.

The dresses Madeleine 'nearly chose but didn't' have been well-documented in her videos, and given that she's no stranger to bending the rules when it comes to style, she even warned Elle Australia last year that people would "hate" the wedding dress she'd chosen.

“I now know there’s no way that everyone would’ve chosen my dress out of all the dresses they’ve seen me try on,” she told ELLE Australia. “Because when you show people so many, they have one in their head that they’ve already decided was their favourite and then they’re disappointed when they actually see the dress.”

Amid the days of speculation about how it might look between the ceremony and the first photo of the couple landing on Vogue last night (15 July), the grand reveal undoubtedly left people surprised.

The bride opted for four incredible looks, with the main dress being a Viktor & Rolf Marriage SS23 gown, with a drop waist, a tulle skirt, and 3D floral and bow detailing.

Naturally, given butterflies have become associated with the online brand she's built, she had 40 of them hand-appliqued to the dress as an extra touch.

The 29-year-old revealed that she actually found her dress long before she was even engaged, in 2022, on nowhere other than TikTok.

She went on to try on over 50 dresses, but none of them lived up to the one she'd seen back then. “I reached out to the Viktor & Rolf team to see if I could go to their offices and try on the dress, since it was no longer being stocked in store,” she told Vogue in her first interview since the wedding. “I put it on my body and knew it was my dress.”

But much to her surprise, people most definitely don't hate the stunning, yet unique creation.

"It's absolutely made for her", one person noted, while another chimed in: "I have never seen a dress that suits a person better than this dress does with her. She’s somehow embodied who she is and that’s beautiful."

A third wrote: "Not at all what I expected, but it's such a vibe and you look radiant."

"This is the Most Madeline White Dress to exist", someone else added.

So, what do we obsess over now? Congratulations Madeleine and Andrew!

