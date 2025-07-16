Donald Trump has claimed that President Barack Obama and former FBI Director James Comey “made up” the Epstein files – and it’s got everyone asking ‘how stupid’ he thinks his supporters are.

While speaking to the press on Tuesday, he was asked whether attorney general Pam Bondi had revealed whether his name appeared in any of the Justice Department’s files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump replied: “She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama.”

Trump had previously made similar claims in a Truth Social post Saturday, claiming the files were “written” by Obama, Comey and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others.

“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands,” Trump wrote. “Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?”

The comments were met with open ridicule. Commentator JoJoFromJerz responded, writing: "'The files I ran on releasing are a fake news democrat hoax.'

"Is MAGA really that stupid?

"Really?"

Another, Alex Cole, said: "So Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for a made-up hoax by Obama, Comey, and Biden?

"MAGAs, are you that stupid to believe your cult leader?"

He also added: "So according to Donald Trump, he gave his supporters a bunch of s*** Obama, Comey, and Biden made up?

"MAGAs are you really that stupid to believe this garbage?

"Wait. Yes you are... Never mind."

Conservative commentator Candace Owens also questioned the claims Trump put forward in his Truth Social post over the weekend, claiming that Trump thinks his “base is stupid” and that “people around him” think he is “stupid”.

Speaking in a video posted on YouTube, Owens said: “It seems like you think your base is stupid. That’s how I feel. I feel like Trump thinks his base is stupid, or, again, because I don’t think he’s pressing send on these messages, the people around him think that Trump is stupid.”

