Michael J Fox made a surprise Glastonbury appearance alongside headliners Coldplay, playing the guitar with the band along to the iconic track 'Fix You' with a number of social media describing the moment as "unforgettable" and "very cool".

Fox is an iconic American actor who starred in a number of films and TV series and is renowned for playing Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies in the 1980s.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

Fox set up the Michael J Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research into the disease and he's long been an advocate for finding a cure for it.

He continued to perform a number of roles though and didn't retire until 2020 when his health deteriorated.

Throughout his career, Fox won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award.

On the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2024, he performed alongside Coldplay towards the end of their headline set on the Saturday.

And social media users were stunned by the "phenomenal" moment.





































Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin also said to the crowd Fox was a huge reason why the band formed in the first place.

Speaking on stage, he said: "The main reason we're in a band is because of watching Back to the Future, so thank you to our hero forever, one of the most amazing people on Earth, Michael J Fox.

"Thank you so much, you're our hero."

Coldplay headlined the festival for a record fifth time - they're the only group to have headlined the world's biggest greenfield music and performing arts festival that many times.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.