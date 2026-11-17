The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere took place in New York on Monday (November 16), and there were some familiar faces in attendance, namely the stars of the original film franchise.

That's right, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson who played Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the four films of The Hunger Games series.

Plus Woody Harrelson who portrayed Haymitch Abernathy in the original films also attended, which comes as no surprise given Sunrise on the Reaping is based on a young Haymitch (Joseph Zada) and his games, as well as Elizabeth Banks who starred as Effie Trinket, (Elle Fanning plays the young Effie in SOTR).

(L-R) Willow Shields, Jena Malone, Amandla Stenberg, Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth and Josh Andrés Rivera attend "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" Premiere In New York at Alice Tully Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Lionsgate

“It was so emotional. Josh [Hutcherson] and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful,” Lawrence said about the experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast on October 28.

“It was so crazy because it was the same crew,” she added. “It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too because I love him, and Josh and Woody.”

Lili Taylor, Iona Bell, Rada Ray, Kieran Culkin, Billy Porter, Glenn Close, Molly McCann, Ralph Fiennes, Percy Daggs IV, Elle Fanning, Jefferson White, Ben Wang, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Mckenna Grace, Nina Jacobson, Whitney Peak, Jhaleil Swaby, Kaine Buffonge, Joseph Zada, Maya Hawke, Edvin Ryding, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Simpson, Iris Apatow, Josh Hutcherson, Cameron MacConomy, Francis Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Michael Lesslie, Suzanne Collins, Billy Ray, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Josh Andrés Rivera, Willow Shields, Tom Blyth, Amandla Stenberg and Rachel Zegler attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" on November 16, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ahead of the prequel's release, it was revealed that Lawrence, Hutcherson, Harrelson, and Banks reprised their iconic roles in the film's flash-forward epilogue set after the original story, bringing Haymitch's story its conclusion.

Other stars of the original films who were also spotted include Amandla Stenberg (Rue), Willow Shields (Primrose Everdeen), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason).

Additionally, the stars of the first prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), Rachel Zegler who played Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth who starred a young President Snow, and Josh Andres Rivera who portrayed Sejanus Plinth, made an appearance at the premiere too.

What is social media saying?

This massive three-generation reunion of all the Hunger Games and prequel films have sparked much excitement and emotions among fans on social media.

One person said, "THE ENTIRE ‘THE HUNGER GAMES’ FRANCHISE IN ONE PHOTO I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES."





"For non Hunger Games fans this is like the Avengers assembling," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "STOP IT."





"For anyone who doesn’t watch Hunger Games this is like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reuniting," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "ITS LIKE WATCHING THE AVENGERS ASSEMBLE."





"I can’t believe this is actually happening."





"All of the Hunger Games family at the premiere…. this is so important."





"Me at 25 under my blankets crying because the entire Hunger Games cast got together."









"This Hunger Games premiere….."

"Don't talk to me."









"I feel like the Hunger Games is one of the few major franchises where both the old and new casts genuinely take pride in being part of it. they reunite, celebrate it and never seem embarrassed to be associated with the project."





"14 years apart. Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson at the first and last ‘Hunger Games’ premieres."





"Locked in for life !! #sunriseonthereaping."

"The whole Hunger Games franchise cast appearing……I love life."





"Who else feeling healed."





Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.