Millie Bobby Brown defends herself against accent change accusations

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed accusations that her British accent sounds more American these days.

The 20-year-old actor has been on the promotion rounds for her new Netflix film Damsel which came out on Friday (March 8).

One of those included a guest appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonwhere she recalled the sweet story of how her fiance Jake Bongiovi popped the question underwater while they were diving together.

However, it seems viewers were too distracted by the Stranger Things star's new American twang.

One person said: "Since when did millie bobby brown lose her british accent… HELLO??

"Millie Bobby Brown’s accent is 95% American 5% English atp lmao," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Millie Bobby Brown is far too old to have suddenly picked up an American accent, 100% it’s put on."

Now, Brown has spoken up for herself in an interview with TikToker Max Balegde (@max_balegde) who brought her a Nandos gift card as a present to prove her Britishness (as the South African restaurant company is a massive hit among Brits).

"But let me just speak to that real quick" Brown said. "So I'm an actor, I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America."

The actor was born to British parents in Marbella, Spain and lived in England for a time but then moved to the US at the age of eight.

After getting a few acting gigs, Brown landed her breakout role at the age of 12 as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things which became a global hit.





@max_balegde My favourite interview of all time. She was so sweet and she can talk however she wants!!!! Damsel is out now! @Netflix #milliebobbybrown (also hi nandos can i have a black card) xx

"I come to set, I'm an actor and I adapt and so I want to mimic people!” she elaborated.

“I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé, or when I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it! And now I'm in England I want to replicate that.

She added: “I don't do it intentionally and I'm sorry if it offends you! But listen, I'm trying my best! I'm trying my best!"

To which Balegde backed her up and declared: "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she can speak however she wants!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.